Centrotherm sells industrial unit in reorganisation
September 5, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Centrotherm sells industrial unit in reorganisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - German solar equipment maker Centrotherm has sold its subsidiary Michael Glatt Maschinenbau GmbH as it tries to claw its way out of insolvency.

The company, which filed for protection from creditors in July, said it sold Michael Glatt to Buechl Handels- und Beteiligungs-KG. It did not disclose a purchase price.

Michael Glatt, which traces its roots to 1924, makes industrial products including reactors for chemicals and sterile tanks for the food industry. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

