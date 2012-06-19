FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centum full-year profit down 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Centum full-year profit down 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 19 (Reuters) - Kenyan listed private equity firm Centum Investment said on Tuesday pretax profit fell 40 percent in the year to March, hit by a jump in the cost of credit and currency swings.

Chief executive James Mworia told an investor briefing pretax profit fell to 1.366 billion shillings ($14 million).

“The year to March was a very challenging year ... the cost of credit increased sharply to more than 20 percent, the foreign currency market experienced wild gyrations and liquidity was very tight throughout most of the year,” Mworia said. ($1 = 84.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.