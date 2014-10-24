FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Century Aluminum acquires full ownership of Mt. Holly smelter
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Century Aluminum acquires full ownership of Mt. Holly smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co :

* Announces agreement to acquire full ownership of Mt. Holly smelter

* Says that its wholly owned subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alcoa’s 50.3 pct stake in Mt. Holly aluminum smelter

* Says will acquire Alumax of South Carolina for $67.5 million in cash less certain amounts owed by Alumax to Mt. Holly and subject to working capital and other similar adjustments

* Says following closing of transaction, Century will own 100 pct of Mt. Holly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
