USW rejects tentative deal with Century at Kentucky aluminum smelter

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Century Aluminum’s Hawesville, Kentucky aluminum smelter voted to reject a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor contract, the United Steelworkers Local 9423 said on its website.

The two sides had reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement last Wednesday, which the union said was subject to the membership’s ratification by April 20. The prior five-year agreement had expired on April 13, after the deadline for reaching a new agreement was extended by two weeks.