Century, USW at stalemate in labor talks at Kentucky aluminum smelter
April 27, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Century, USW at stalemate in labor talks at Kentucky aluminum smelter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum rejected a proposal from unionized workers for a new labor deal at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter over the weekend, the United Steelworkers Local 9423 said in a post on its website.

Century’s rejection of the proposal places the two parties at a stalemate nearly one month after the initial deadline for a new five-year contract. Last week, the union’s membership rejected a tentative collective bargaining agreement reached between the company and the union’s negotiating committee.

“The Union offered across the table a proposal we considered fair to the membership and to the Company,” the union said in the website post, advising workers to continue working “until we know something more.”

“We will be evaluating our options,” the post added.

A Century spokesman did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The two sides have been tight-lipped about the details of the negotiations for the 244,000-tonne-per-year smelter, though a previous union post suggested that retirement health insurance was one point of disagreement. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Ted Botha)

