BRIEF-USW to vote on Century Aluminum's final offer at Kentucky smelter
April 29, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-USW to vote on Century Aluminum's final offer at Kentucky smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers Local 9423: * Unionized workers at Century Aluminum's 244,000-tonne-per-year Hawesville smelter to vote on company's "last, best and final offer" for new five-year labor contract * Strike rules will also be read to workers at a meeting. The exact date and time for the meeting have not yet been determined, a union representative said * Union rejected tentative deal with Century on April 20, and Century rejected counter-proposal on April 25, placing the two sides at a stalemate * Plant was saved from closure two years ago when Century, owned by Swiss commodities trading and mining company Glencore secured a new favorably priced power contract Source link: (bit.ly/1DBeR3U) (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

