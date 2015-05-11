FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Century Aluminum delays Kentucky lockout as union votes on new deal
May 11, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Century Aluminum delays Kentucky lockout as union votes on new deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Century Aluminum’s Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter will vote on Monday on a revised labor deal after management agreed to postpone a lockout of staff that was due to start this week, the company said.

The United Steelworkers union have agreed to changes made to the last offer and a vote is scheduled for Monday, Century, which is controlled by Glencore, said in a statement at the weekend.

The lockout will now begin at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Louise Heavens)

