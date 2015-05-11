FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum delays Kentucky lockout, offers new deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum delays Kentucky lockout, offers new deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updating throughout)

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Century Aluminum’s Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter will vote on Monday on a revised labor deal after management agreed to postpone a lockout of staff at one of the biggest U.S. aluminum plants, the company said.

The United Steelworkers union have agreed to changes made to the company’s last offer and a vote is scheduled for Monday, Century, which is controlled by Glencore, said in a statement at the weekend.

The lockout, which was due to start on Monday morning, will now begin on Tuesday at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), it said.

Union members have vetoed three times before a labor offer, which included a 15-percent pay hike over five years and would replaced the deal that expired at the end of March.

The smelter with capacity to produce 244,000 tonnes per year is the fourth largest in the United States.

Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.