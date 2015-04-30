FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aluminum premiums 'rapidly approaching' support level -Century VP
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Aluminum premiums 'rapidly approaching' support level -Century VP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Aluminum premiums in the United States and Europe are “rapidly approaching” a level at which they will find support, Century Aluminum vice president Shelly Harrison said in a call to announce the company’s first-quarter 2015 earnings.

This should discourage Chinese exports of semi-fabricated products, which have been a factor in the dropping premiums, Harrison said. The U.S. Midwest premium AL-PREM has dropped to 14 cents to 15 cents a lb from a record-high above 24 cents a lb in January. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.