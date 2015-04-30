Aluminum premiums 'rapidly approaching' support level -Century VP

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Aluminum premiums in the United States and Europe are “rapidly approaching” a level at which they will find support, Century Aluminum vice president Shelly Harrison said in a call to announce the company’s first-quarter 2015 earnings.

This should discourage Chinese exports of semi-fabricated products, which have been a factor in the dropping premiums, Harrison said. The U.S. Midwest premium AL-PREM has dropped to 14 cents to 15 cents a lb from a record-high above 24 cents a lb in January. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)