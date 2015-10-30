Century to idle one-third of capacity at Kentucky aluminum smelter

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co, controlled by Glencore Plc, said it will curtail one of three potlines at its Sebree, Kentucky, aluminum smelter by the end of the year, reducing the 210,000 tonne-per-year plant’s capacity by around 70,000 tonnes.

The move comes just one week after it announced plans to close its 224,000-tonne Mount Holly, South Carolina, smelter by Dec. 31 if it does not receive a favorable power deal. It blamed the need to close on low aluminum prices due to Chinese overcapacity and rising exports. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)