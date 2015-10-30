FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Century to idle one-third of capacity at Kentucky aluminum smelter
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Century to idle one-third of capacity at Kentucky aluminum smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co, controlled by Glencore Plc, said it will curtail one of three potlines at its Sebree, Kentucky, aluminum smelter by the end of the year, reducing the 210,000 tonne-per-year plant’s capacity by around 70,000 tonnes.

The move comes just one week after it announced plans to close its 224,000-tonne Mount Holly, South Carolina, smelter by Dec. 31 if it does not receive a favorable power deal. It blamed the need to close on low aluminum prices due to Chinese overcapacity and rising exports. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.