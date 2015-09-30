FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Century Aluminum will keep 2 potlines at Hawesville smelter open
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Century Aluminum will keep 2 potlines at Hawesville smelter open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by Glencore PLC, said on Wednesday it will keep two potlines at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter operating, a partial retreat from its plan to shutter the plant completely.

The plant, which has capacity to produce 225,000 tonnes per year of aluminum, will run at 40 percent capacity, making high-purity aluminum and supplying molten metal to local customers, it said.

The move comes a month after the company said it would idle the plant by the end of October, the first aluminum plant to shut in years as sinking prices and increased Chinese exports harm producers.

Reporting by Josephine Mason

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.