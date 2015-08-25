Century Aluminum will curtail Kentucky smelter due to weak prices

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by Glencore PLC, said on Tuesday it will curtail its Hawesville smelter in Kentucky on Oct. 24, blaming weak metal prices on a flood of low-priced exports from China.

“Chinese overcapacity and the improper export of heavily-subsidized Chinese aluminum products have undercut an otherwise viable plant,” said Michael Bless, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange have plunged by a quarter since May and hit fresh six-year lows of $1,506 per tonne on Tuesday amid concerns about a grow glut of metal and waning demand from China, the world’s biggest producer and consumer of industrial metals.

The plant has capacity to produce 255,000 tonnes per year of aluminum. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)