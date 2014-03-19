FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China's Century Huatong to acquire two web game developers valued at 1.8 bln yuan
March 19, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-China's Century Huatong to acquire two web game developers valued at 1.8 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Century Huatong Automative Part Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to acquire 100 percent stake of two Chinese web game developers with a total value of 1.8 billion yuan ($290.70 million)

* Says the deal will be completed by the issue of shares and payment of cash

* Says to issue 54.4 million shares at 7.17 yuan per share in private placement, raising 390 million yuan in cash

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hed77v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan)

Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
