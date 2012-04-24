FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum posts narrower-than-expected 1st-qtr loss
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum posts narrower-than-expected 1st-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 loss $0.04/shr vs est loss of $0.22/shr

* Q1 rev $326.2 mln vs est $317.1 mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, helped by an 11 percent increase in shipments.

January-March net loss was $3.9 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a profit of $25 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales fell marginally to $326.2 million.

Analysts had expected the Monterey, California-based company to post a loss of 22 cents per share on revenue of $317.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shipments of primary aluminum totaled 159,967 tonnes, compared with 144,178 tonnes a year ago.

Shares of the company, valued at $713.4 million, closed at $8.11 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.