UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum posts narrower-than-expected 1st-qtr loss

April 24 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, helped by an 11 percent increase in shipments.

January-March net loss was $3.9 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a profit of $25 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales fell marginally to $326.2 million.

Analysts had expected the Monterey, California-based company to post a loss of 22 cents per share on revenue of $317.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shipments of primary aluminum totaled 159,967 tonnes, compared with 144,178 tonnes a year ago.

Shares of the company, valued at $713.4 million, closed at $8.11 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.