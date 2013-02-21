FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum loss narrows on lower costs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum loss narrows on lower costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday as its costs fell and said it saw a modest improvement in market conditions.

The Monterey, California-based company, which operates aluminum plants in the United States and Iceland, said China’s economy seems to have, at minimum, stabilized.

Cost of goods sold fell to $301.1 million in the fourth quarter to Dec. 31 from $331.8 million a year earlier, when that figure included a $6.3 million charged related to the value of the company’s inventory.

Chief Executive Michael Bless said in a statement that each of the company’s plants reduced its cost base in 2012.

Century’s net loss narrowed to $6.9 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $31.1 million, or 35 cents, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales slipped to $317.7 million, slightly less than expected, from $318.2 million.

Shipments of primary aluminum rose to 162,303 tonnes from 155,649 tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.