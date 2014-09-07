FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CenturyLink seeks to acquire Rackspace, expanding cloud services -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

CenturyLink seeks to acquire Rackspace, expanding cloud services -Bloomberg

Anna Louie Sussman

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Phone service provider CenturyLink Inc is seeking to acquire Rackspace Hosting Inc in order to expand its cloud-computing services, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the situation.

The deal would expand the Louisiana-based company’s offerings of Internet and cloud services, enabling it to better compete against companies like Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google Inc, the report said.

One person told Bloomberg the deal to acquire the $5.3 billion company might not be reached.

Companies have increasingly been moving their computing and storage operations to the cloud to avoid buying equipment and operating proprietary data centers.

Centurylink’s competitors, ranging from telecommunications companies like Verizon to cable companies, offer cloud services to enterprise customers and have also been making acquisitions in the space. (Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.