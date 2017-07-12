FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota attorney general sues CenturyLink on billing practices
#Business News
July 12, 2017 / 4:56 PM / an hour ago

Minnesota attorney general sues CenturyLink on billing practices

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson filed a lawsuit against cable provider CenturyLink Inc (CTL.N) for its billing practices, sending shares down on Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges that CenturyLink billed higher amounts than its sales agents quoted customers for internet and cable services and that the company often refused to honor the lower prices to consumers who caught the discrepancies in their bills.

CenturyLink shares fell 2.2 percent to $22.74 in midday trading.

CenturyLink said in an emailed statement that it has been cooperating with Swanson's office and has provided all information that was requested. "We take these allegations seriously and will review and respond in due course," the statement said.

‍​

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

