10 months ago
CenturyLink nears deal to merge with Level 3 -sources
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

CenturyLink nears deal to merge with Level 3 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Telecommunications firms CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications are in advanced talks to merge, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to one of the people.

The merger would create a telecommunications company and infrastructure provider worth more than $50 billion, including debt, the people said on Thursday, asking not to be named because the talks are private.

CenturyLink declined to comment. Level 3 could not immediately be reached for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news earlier Thursday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
