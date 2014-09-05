FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ceotronics FY 2013/2014 group sales of EUR 17.45 mln vs EUR 19.45 mln last year
#Communications Equipment
September 5, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ceotronics FY 2013/2014 group sales of EUR 17.45 mln vs EUR 19.45 mln last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ceotronics Audio Video Data Communication AG : * Says FY 2013/2014 group sales of EUR 17.45 million

(previous year: EUR 19.45 million) * Says FY 2013/2014 EBITDA of EUR 131,000 versus last

year EUR 1.563 million * Says FY 2013/2014 group result after tax amounted to

EUR -0.72 million (previous year EUR 0.37 million) * says FY 2013/2014 EBIT of EUR -633,000 versus EUR

893,000 last year * Says FY 2013/2014 equity ratio was 62.4% (previous

year 62.7%) * Says expects slight increase in group revenue and a

positive net result for FY 2014/2015 * Says order backlog as of may 31 decreased compared to

previous year (EUR 5,044 thousand) by 29.6% to EUR 3,551 thousand * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
