Sept 6 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp said it would buy molecular diagnostics company Cepheid in a deal valued at $4 billion, including debt.

Danaher will pay Cepheid $53 per share in cash, a premium of 54 percent to its Friday close of $34.42. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)