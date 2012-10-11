New Issue-Cequel Communications sells $500 mln notes

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cequel Communications Escrow 1 LLC, and Cequel Communications Escrow Capital Corporation on Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CEQUEL COMMUNICATIONS AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY‘S B3 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 511 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 PS