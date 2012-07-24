FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ceradyne posts weak results on excess solar capacity
July 24, 2012 / 11:03 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ceradyne posts weak results on excess solar capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Ceramic component maker Ceradyne Inc posted quarterly results below analysts’ expectations as a decline in solar photovoltaic crucible shipments hurt its gross margins.

The company, which makes fused silica crucibles for casting solar cells for the photovoltaic industry, said excess capacity and high levels of inventory at its Chinese solar energy customers has hurt demand.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $6.8 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with earnings of $$19.1 million, or 76 cents per a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $130.6 million. Gross margin fell to 28.1 percent from 36.4 percent a year ago.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 34 cents per share, on revenue of $132.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $21.65 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
