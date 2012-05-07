FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ceragon moves to profit boosted by Africa, Latam
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Ceragon moves to profit boosted by Africa, Latam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 revenue up 17 pct to $117.8 million

* EPS $0.05 excluding items vs $0.06 forecast

* Sees revenue run rate of $130 mln per qtr by year end

TEL AVIV, May 7 (Reuters) - Israeli telecoms equipment maker Ceragon Networks moved to a profit in the first quarter of the year on strong growth in Africa and Latin America and expects improved revenue in the second half, the company said on Monday.

Ceragon, which provides wireless connections between cellular radio masts and a network operator’s core network, said on Monday it earned 5 cents a share excluding one-off items in the quarter, compared with a 2 cent loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $117.8 million.

The company was expected by analytsts to report adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents on revenue of $117.75 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Strength in Africa and Latin America drove revenues in the first quarter as expected,” said Ira Palti, president and chief executive of Ceragon. “We are continuing to penetrate these markets according to our plan, adding new customers as well as increasing sales to existing ones.”

Africa accounted for 27 percent of revenue and Latin America 26 percent. Sales in North America grew sequentially in the quarter and the company expanded its market share in India.

Palti said most of the pickup in bookings occurred in April, increasing the company’s confidence in its outlook for the second half of 2012.

“We believe that we will meet our expectations and exit 2012 with a revenue run rate of around $130 million per quarter with gross margin in the mid-30s (percent) and a non-GAAP operating margin of around 8 percent,” Palti said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.