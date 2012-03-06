FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 8:42 PM / 6 years ago

CERAWEEK-Apache CEO says cheap natgas to bring more cutbacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Depressed U.S. prices for natural gas will keep forcing dry gas producers to migrate to more-lucrative liquid-rich plays or curb drilling until the market rebounds, Apache Corp Chief Executive Steve Farris said.

“You’re going to see a lot of folks lay down rigs,” Farris told Reuters during IHS CERA’s annual CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 1 cent to $2.30 per million British thermal units on Tuesday.

Prices have languished beneath $4 since mid-September and have not surpassed $3 this year, forcing some producers to announce output cuts.

Farris said Apache had not cut back, as the company drills little onshore dry gas in the United States. Apache is increasing its liquids-rich drilling in the U.S. Permian and Anadarko basins.

He also said Apache was ramping up operations in Egypt’s Western Desert this year.

The company’s Egyptian operations have provided about 20 percent of Apache’s output, and have experienced no disruptions despite unrest in the country, Farris said.

“We haven’t missed a day,” he said. “We have 27 rigs running today, up from 25 rigs in January.”

