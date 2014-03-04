FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CERAWEEK-Eni CEO says early production of Venezuela offshore gas project to start end 2014
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 4 years ago

CERAWEEK-Eni CEO says early production of Venezuela offshore gas project to start end 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol will start early production of their offshore natural gas project in the Gulf of Venezuela with PDVSA at the end of this year, Eni’s CEO said on Tuesday.

Paolo Scaroni said Eni and Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA will reach 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production at the Orinoco belt in 2016 after starting early production last year.

Turning to Africa, he said at the IHS CERAWeek energy conference that Eni is producing 220,000-230,000 bpd of crude in Libya after reaching 80 percent capacity. He added that the situation in Nigeria is not improving. The company’s latest quarterly results were hit by instability in Africa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.