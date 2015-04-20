CERAWEEK-U.S. Interior to look at flexible onshore oil royalty model

HOUSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of the Interior will evaluate whether it should adopt a more flexible approach to setting the rates for royalties it collects from oil and natural gas wells on federal land, including the possibility of granting so-called royalty relief in new areas, Secretary Sally Jewell said on Monday.

Currently companies that produce oil and gas on federal lands pay a flat 12.5 percent royalty rate, according to federal law. In some cases that is far higher than the rate paid on private land that may be nearby the federal land.

While the royalty rate for offshore wells is 18.75 percent, federal law gives the Interior Department the flexibility to set different rates for offshore work.

That would be ideal for onshore wells as well, Jewell told reporters at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world’s largest annual gathering of oil executives.

She also said the government might consider a royalty structure that could move up or down relative to a base rate.

“We don’t have any flexibility onshore, so this is an opportunity for us to take a look at that,” Jewell said. “We do find circumstances where there are pioneering (shale) plays where there should be royalty relief.”

Jewell’s comments come after a more-than 50 percent drop in crude oil prices since last summer due in part to global oversupply.

Any changes to the regulations would require several public comment periods and review steps.

Separately, Jewell defended proposals unveiled last month to regulate hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, on federal land, effectively updating federal oil standards dating from more than three decades before fracking became commonplace.

The proposals, which environmentalists called weak and energy companies said were unneeded, deal specifically with chemical usage and well design.

Several U.S. states, including North Dakota, the second-largest oil producer, have sued the federal government to oppose the proposed rule change.

While much of the oil produced in the United States currently is on private land, there is concern that these rules proposed by Jewell could be a first step to a national standard for fracking. Currently, fracking policy is set on a state-by-state basis.

“There’s a lot of fear among the general public” about fracking, Jewell said. “We felt it was our job as a federal regulator to update these regulations.”

Jewell said she hopes the proposals prompt state legislators to update their own fracking regulations. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Cynthia Osterman)