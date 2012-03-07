FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Original shippers unaffected by new Keystone plan-exec
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 6 years ago

Original shippers unaffected by new Keystone plan-exec

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bruce Nichols	
    HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian shippers
initially committed to the Keystone XL pipeline will retain
priority on the $2.3 billion Cushing, Oklahoma-to-Gulf Coast
portion of the line, even though most oil will be sourced from
the U.S. oil hub rather than Canada in the early stages of the
project, a TransCanada executive said.   	
    "What is sacrosanct is that none of the volumes of the
long-term shippers have been put at risk by actions we've taken
to go forward with the southern portion of Keystone XL," Alex
Pourbaix, TransCanada's president for oil pipelines, said in an
interview on the sidelines of the CERAWEEK 2012 conference on
Tuesday.	
    TransCanada announced plans to move forward with the 700,000
barrel per day (bpd) southern portion of the line after the
Obama Administration in January rejected permitting for the
entire line from Alberta to the Gulf Coast.	
    Initially, the bulk of flows on the southern link, set to
open by mid-2013, will originate in Cushing, with about 100,000
barrels daily coming from Canadian shippers on the existing
Keystone line that runs to Oklahoma and Illinois, Pourbaix said.	
    "We will have some level of spot barrels and some level of
shorter term contracts," Pourbaix said of temporary arrangements
for the southern link called the Gulf Coast Project. "I expect
it to be full."	
    When the XL line is built, assuming it eventually wins
government approval, all but about 150,000 barrels per day will
be Canadian-sourced, Pourbaix said. The new estimated startup
date of the entire line is still sometime in 2015.	
    "The vast majority of our shippers have given us their full
support and have maintained their shipping commitments. Those
who have done so will continue to have their priority once the
larger pipeline is in service," he said.	
    When it rejected the project in January, the Obama
administration said it needed more environmental review of a
portion of the line traveling through Nebraska, but welcomed
TransCanada to reapply for the permit. The administration has
welcomed plans to build the southern link first.  	
    "When the president denied the project, we quickly started
receiving calls from a number of parties who were interested in
shipping on the Gulf Coast project," Pourbaix said.	
    Demand for shipping from Cushing to the Gulf Coast has grown
since Keystone XL was proposed, Pourbaix said. He cited surging
North Dakota oil output and reconfiguration of Midwest
refineries to handle Canadian rather than Cushing crude.	
    The overall project faces staunch opposition from
environmental groups and some politicians, who say the risks of
oil spills in sensitive areas in many states, as well as
accelerated development of the Alberta tar sands, are too great.	
    However, Obama faces a quandary in this election year as he
tries to counter criticism from the Republicans that he is not
doing enough to reduce dependence on oil supplies from the
Middle East and to create jobs.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.