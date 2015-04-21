CERAWEEK-Marathon Petroleum to start up Kentucky splitter in May -CEO

HOUSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp expects to start up a new 35,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) condensate splitter at its Kentucky refinery in May, Chief Executive Gary Heminger said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the IHS CERAweek energy conference in Houston.

The new unit, which will split the ultralight crude into naphtha and other feedstocks at the company’s 242,000-bpd refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, is in the last stages of construction and “will probably start up in the May time frame,” Heminger said.

Marathon started up a 25,000-bpd splitter at its 80,000-bpd Canton, Ohio, refinery in December. Heminger said it was running above capacity but declined to say by how much. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)