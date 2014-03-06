FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CERAWEEK-EPA chief tells energy execs she won't put 'brakes on business'
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 4 years ago

CERAWEEK-EPA chief tells energy execs she won't put 'brakes on business'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Carbon regulations can be crafted to help offset climate change without “putting the brakes on business,” U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy said at a major energy conference on Thursday.

“We don’t have to choose between a healthy environment and a healthy economy,” said McCarthy, who has run the EPA for nearly a year.

McCarthy’s speech to IHS CERAWeek, the largest meeting of energy executives in the world, was the first by an EPA administrator since the conference began 33 years ago, a sign of the Obama administration’s growing acknowledgement that the boom in unconventional oil and natural gas production over the past five years has been one of the U.S economy’s brightest spots.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
