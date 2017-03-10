HOUSTON Two top U.S. senators voiced skepticism
on Friday about a possible border tax, worrying it could boost
prices for gasoline and other consumer goods.
President Donald Trump is studying a Republican proposal in
the House of Representatives for a border tax adjustment system
that would levy a 20 percent tax on all imports while exempting
exports.
The measure is heavily opposed by Canada, which relies on
the United States as its largest trading partner.
Opponents of the measure say it could do more harm than
good, viewpoints echoed on Friday by John Cornyn of Texas and
Lisa Murkowski of Alaska at the CERAWeek conference in Houston,
the world's largest gathering of energy executives and
regulators.
"The more I've looked at it, the more I worry the
assumptions upon which it's based are unproven," said Cornyn,
the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. "I also worry about the
politics of this, raising prices on consumers."
Texas and Alaska are large oil producers and any fresh
tariff could harm exports of crude oil and potentially imports
of a myriad consumer goods, concerns both senators said were on
their minds.
"I'm not really interested in anything that's going to be
increasing the price of gasoline for folks in Alaska," Lisa
Murkowski, chair of the Senate's energy and natural resources
committee, said at the conference.
"It's something we need to look at critically and weigh and
understand."
Both senators said they supported changes to the North
American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, but opposed scrapping
it entirely.
"NAFTA has been a benefit to this region of the country and
the country as a whole," said Cornyn. "NAFTA's not a dirty word
in Texas."