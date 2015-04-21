FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CERAWEEK-Statoil CEO says energy sector should help fix climate
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
April 21, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

CERAWEEK-Statoil CEO says energy sector should help fix climate

Ernest Scheyder

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The oil and natural gas industry cannot ignore climate change and must work to help curb its effects, Statoil ASA Chief Executive Eldar Sætre said in an interview on Tuesday.

“We recognize and fully acknowledge the climate issues and want to take our part of the responsibility to find solutions,” Sætre said in an interview on the sidelines of the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world’s largest annual gathering of oil executives. “We want to be the most carbon efficient oil and gas company out there.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)

