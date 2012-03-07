Statoil awaits Russian tax breaks for Shtokman - CEO

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Statoil needs changes in the Russian tax structure before it can go forward as a partner in the giant Shtokman gas project in the Arctic, CEO Helge Lund said on Tuesday.

“We need significant changes for projects of this complexity. That is a prerequisite for any investment decision,” Lund told reporters at the IHS CERAWEEK conference.

A consortium including Norway’s Statoil and France’s Total , and led by Russia’s Gazprom, postponed making a final investment decision in December.

The partners have been pressing for tax breaks, particularly on the 30 percent export duty Russia charges on pipeline gas. Liquefied gas can be exported duty-free.

The 3.9 trillion cubic meter field (138 Tcf) was discovered in 1988, but development has been delayed by the challenge of the extreme environment and by a previous partnership collapse.

“Shtokman is basically technically ready, but the tax system in Russia is predominantly built for simpler oil and gas projects,” Lund said.

A source told Reuters the new deadline for a final decision is April 1. Whether re-election of Vladimir Putin as president on Sunday will clear the way is uncertain, Lund said.

“We’ll see how this plays out,” he said.

“We have felt all the way that there is political support for the project. But it has to translate into a fiscal package that makes the project economically attractive,” Lund said.

Russia’s government relies on oil and gas for half its budget revenues.

Shtokman is due to begin pipeline deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline in 2016 and to start shipping more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2017.

The boom in alternative gas production in the United States has closed what was expected to be a key market for Shtokman’s LNG. Gazprom is now seeking customers in Asia.