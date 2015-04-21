FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CERAWEEK-Total CEO worried Yemen unrest could spread through Middle East
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

CERAWEEK-Total CEO worried Yemen unrest could spread through Middle East

Ernest Scheyder

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Conflicts between Sunni and Shi‘ite Muslims in Yemen threaten to spread throughout the Middle East and further destabilize the region, Total SA Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné said on Tuesday.

Total pulled more than 800 employees and their families from a liquified natural gas plant it operates in Yemen earlier this month, declaring force majeure and halting all production.

“I‘m afraid it could be a very destabilizing element for the entire region,” Pouyanné said of Yemen at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world’s largest annual gathering of oil executives.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.