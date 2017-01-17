LPC-Five banks grant 1.1bn debt for Cerba sale as bidders line up

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Five banks have provided a 1.1bn staple financing to back a potential sale of French lab testing chain Cerba as the sale process heats up, banking sources said on Tuesday.

PAI Partners bought Cerba in 2010 for 551m and hired JP Morgan and Natixis earlier this year on the sale.

Apax, Partners Group and PSP Investments all submitted first round bids in an auction process in December and CVC is now also considering making an offer for the company, the sources said.

Second round bids are scheduled for February but a decision could be made before those bids are due. A decision could be made as early as next week, the sources added.

PAI Partners, Partners Group and PSP Investments were not immediately available to comment. Apax and CVC declined to comment.

JP Morgan and Natixis, alongside BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Credit Suisse have provided a staple financing package that totals 1.1bn and includes senior leveraged loans and both senior secured and subordinated high-yield bonds, the sources said.

Some 1.1bn of debt financing equates to around 6.0-6.5 times Cerba's approximate 170m Ebitda, the sources said.

PAI backed its 2010 buyout of Cerba with a 287m all-senior leveraged loan and 52m of mezzanine debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Cerba operates clinical pathology laboratories in Europe with a number one position in France and strong market positions in Belgium, Luxembourg and Africa, according to PAI's website. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)