LPC-Banks line up 1bn of debt as Cerba sale gets going

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Banks are lining up around 1bn of debt financing to back a potential sale of French laboratory business Cerba, banking sources said on Thursday.
PAI Partners bought Cerba in 2010 for 551m and hired JP Morgan and Natixis earlier this year on a sale process.
The company is gaining a lot of attention from potential buyers and first round bids are due in an auction process on December 6.
PAI Partners declined to comment.
Some 1bn of debt financing equates to around 6 to 6.5 times Cerba's approximate 170m Ebitda, the sources said.
Bankers are considering financing the deal with leveraged loans or high yield bonds.
PAI backed its 2010 buyout of Cerba with a 287m all-senior leveraged loan and 52m of mezzanine debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Cerba operates clinical pathology laboratories in Europe with a number one position in France and strong market positions in Belgium, Luxembourg and Africa, according to PAI's website.
Editing by Christopher Mangham