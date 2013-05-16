Cerberus to extend tender for Seibu shares to May 31-filing

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Cerberus Capital Management LP is extending until May 31 a deadline to buy more shares in Japan’s Seibu Holdings, according to a public filing on Thursday.

The U.S. buyout fund, the largest shareholder in Seibu, has been trying to boost its stake to 44.7 percent from 32.4 percent through a public tender offer that was supposed to end on May 17.

Seibu Holdings, a railway and real estate group, opposes Cerberus’ action.

Cerberus has also clashed with the management of Seibu over the terms of a multi-billion dollar stock market listing originally planned for 2012.