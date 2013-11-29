FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cerberus buys 1 bln euros of Europe loans from Lloyds
November 29, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Cerberus buys 1 bln euros of Europe loans from Lloyds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Cerberus has bought a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) book of commercial real estate loans from Lloyds Banking Group at a 21 percent discount to their nominal value, the UK bank said on Friday.

The sale effectively completes Lloyds’ sale of non-core commercial real estate in Europe, as part of a shrinking of its balance sheet and restructuring of the bank since it needed a taxpayer rescue five years ago.

Lloyds said the loans, mainly in the Nordic region, Germany and France, were sold to Promontoria Holding, an affiliate of Cerberus Institutional Partners.

They had a nominal value of 1.09 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) and were sold for 1.03 billion euros, or 860 million pounds.

The portfolio generated a 7 million pound loss last year and Lloyds said the deal would have a positive capital impact on the bank. The deal is expected to completed next month.

