Cerberus may float German real estate assets as REIT - sources
April 4, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

Cerberus may float German real estate assets as REIT - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Private equity group Cerberus is mulling to float its German retail property holdings as a real estate investment trust (REIT), two people familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

Alternatively, the U.S.-based investor could list the buildings, which are valued at roughly 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion), as a normal real estate company, they added.

A decision will be taken later this year when the preparations for the initial public offering (IPO) are gaining pace, said the sources, adding the listing may take place as early as the second half of 2013.

