TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP sold 15 million shares in Japan’s Seibu Holdings Inc as of Oct. 7, Thomson Reuters DealWatch reported on Thursday, citing a regulatory filing.

Cerberus has launched a selldown of Seibu shares, effectively pulling back from Japan after failing to win control of the railway and hotel operator. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)