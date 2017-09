May 20 (Reuters) - Ceres Inc :

* Says it formed a business and capital alliance with Tokyo-based co IT Realize Co Ltd on May 20

* Says two entities will cooperate on point aggregation services and improvement of usability

* Says IT Realize to issue new shares to the co via private placement on May 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PpGcxU

