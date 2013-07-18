FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bain, Altor raise bid for Cermaq unit to $1.1 bln to clinch deal
#Market News
July 18, 2013

Bain, Altor raise bid for Cermaq unit to $1.1 bln to clinch deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Bain Capital and Altor increased their offer for fish farmer Cermaq’s EWOS processing unit to 6.5 billion crowns ($1.08 billion) from 6.2 billion to clinch a deal after a month of talks, Cermaq said on Thursady.

“Cermaq has today entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Altor and Bain Capital regarding the sale of EWOS,” Cermaq said in a statement.

After the close of the deal, Cermaq expects to pay out 4.5 to 5 billion crowns or 48-54 crowns per share in an extraordinary dividend.

