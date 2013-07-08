FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cermaq says new indicative bid higher than NOK 6.2 bln offer
July 8, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

Cermaq says new indicative bid higher than NOK 6.2 bln offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 8 (Reuters) - The new indicative bid for Norwegian salmon farmer Cermaq’s fish feed arm is higher than the 6.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($991.8 million) offered by private equity firms Bain Capital and Altor, Cermaq’s chief financial officer said.

“It was interesting enough for us to consider it,” Tore Valderhaug told Reuters. “It was an indicative higher bid, but only when an agreement is signed will you know what the price is.”

Oslo-listed Cermaq said earlier on Monday it aimed to have a definitive agreement for the sale of EWOS - its biggest unit - executed in mid-July. ($1 = 6.2511 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Writing by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
