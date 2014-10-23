FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsubishi to take Cermaq off Oslo bourse
October 23, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi to take Cermaq off Oslo bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cermaq

* Mitsubishi says that all regulatory approvals as specified in the offer document have been obtained in its bid for Ceramq. Accordingly, all conditions for completion of the Offer have been met.

* Settlement will take place within two weeks

* Following settlement of the Offer, the Mitsubishi will initiate a compulsory acquisition of the remaining outstanding shares of Cermaq and propose that the Company applies for a delisting of the Shares from the Oslo Stock ExchangeSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

