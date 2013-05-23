FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cermaq in talks with Marine Harvest, other parties
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cermaq in talks with Marine Harvest, other parties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq said it is in talks with bigger rival Marine Harvest and other parties about a potential deal after dropping its bid for Peruvian fish feed firm Copeinca.

Marine Harvest has offered to buy Cermaq for $1.7 billion on the condition that it walked away from Copeinca, an acquisition that would have made Cermaq a pricier target and brought complexity that Marine Harvest was not prepared to take on.

Both Marine Harvest and Cermaq have said a tie-up makes good industrial sense, but clashed over Copeinca and the proposed price, which Cermaq said undervalued the company and gave its shareholders too small a share of potential efficiency gains.

Cermaq’s board failed earlier this week to gain the necessary support for the Copeinca acquisition at its annual general meeting.

“The Board of Cermaq is positive to enter into a constructive dialogue if (Marine Harvest) chooses to present an offer with a price and structure which the Board of Cermaq finds appropriate to evaluate,” Cermaq said on Thursday.

It has also “established dialogue” with other interested parties, the company said.

Cermaq, which holds about 20 percent Copeinca’s shares said it would not accept an offer for the stake from China Fishery Group. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.