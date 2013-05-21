FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Cermaq AGM votes against Copeinca deal
May 21, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Cermaq AGM votes against Copeinca deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Fish farmer Cermaq on Tuesday failed to get shareholder approval to issue new shares to finance a the acquisition of Peruvian fish meal firm Copeinca , opening the way for a bid from bigger rival Marine Harvest.

The financing deal was rejected by about 37 percent of shareholders, giving the firm less than the two-thirds needed to complete the deal.

Marine Harvest, which owns 5.4 percent in state-controlled Cermaq, has planned a $1.7 billion offer for the company provided that Tuesday’s annual general meeting voted against the Copeinca transaction. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

