Cermaq says in talks with Marine Harvest, other interested bidders
May 23, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Cermaq says in talks with Marine Harvest, other interested bidders

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq said on Thursday it had initiated talks with bigger rival Marine Harvest about a potential deal, but that it also established dialogue with other interested parties.

It also said it would not complete the bid for Peruvian fishfeed firm Copeinca, in line with its shareholders wishes, but that it also would not accept the present voluntary offer on its Copeinca stake from China Fishery Group.

Cermaq’s board failed earlier this week to gain the necessary support for the Copeinca deal at its annual general meeting.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

