FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cermaq shareholders approve sale of fish feed arm
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 11, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Cermaq shareholders approve sale of fish feed arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq’s shareholders on Thursday voted in favour of selling its fish feed arm, EWOS, it said in a statement.

The state-controlled company said on Monday it had received a rival indicative bid for the unit that is higher than the 6.2 billion-crown ($1.0 billion) bid from private equity firms Bain and Altor.

Last month the Norwegian state spent 1.56 billion crowns on increasing its stake in Cermaq to 59.17 percent from 43.5 percent, just days after fending off a $1.7-billion hostile bid by its bigger local rival Marine Harvest.

Cermaq has said it aims to have a definitive agreement for the sale of EWOS executed in mid-July.

$1 = 6.1281 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.