OSLO, July 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq has received a rivalling indicative bid for its fish feed arm, EWOS, that it will pursue in parallel with the $1.1 bid from private equity firms Bain and Altor, the firm said in Monday.

It said the aim remains to have a definitive agreement for the sale of EWOS executed in mid-July. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)