FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Norway offers to up Cermaq holding in takeover battle
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Europe
June 20, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Norway offers to up Cermaq holding in takeover battle

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shareholders can offer own price to sell shares

* Government ready to raise stake to 55 pct, can go as high as 65 pct

* Gives shareholders alternative to Marine Harvest hostile bid

* Would strengthen state’s already strong hold over fish-farmer (Adds deal details, Marine Harvest fight)

OSLO, June 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s government unveiled proposals on Thursday to buy another 11.6 percent of fish farmer Cermaq, offering at least some shareholders an alternative to Marine Harvest’s hostile bid for the company.

Norway’s trade ministry said it was prepared buy 10.75 million Cermaq shares in an auction starting Thursday, in which shareholders could declare to the government at what price they would be willing to sell their shares.

At current prices, that stake would be worth about $210 million and would take the government’s holding in the company from 43.5 percent to over 55 percent. The trade ministry said it was ready to go as high as 65 percent depending on the offers it received.

Moving past the 50 percent threshold would reinforce the government’s hold over Cermaq and gives it more options in what it does with the company going forward.

Oslo has been in a standoff with Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, in a rare battle, as most investors are not willing to bet against a state that controls such blue chips as Telenor and Statoil.

Fish farming stocks have been in high demand recently as limited global supply growth and healthy consumer demand are pushing fish prices higher, improving margins after several lean years.

Cermaq has repeatedly rejected Marine Harvest’s approaches, saying it undervalued the company, and this week drew bids from private equity firms Bain and Altor to buy its fish feed subsidiary in an agreed deal worth $1.1 billion.

That deal alone was seen as putting another barrier in front of Marine Harvest’s efforts but a government’s increased stake is almost certain to thwart the hostile offer.

Oslo-born Fredriksen has had an uneasy relationship with Norway’s centre-left government since giving up his Norwegian citizenship to escape high taxes.

Fredriksen, a billionaire who lives in London, has moved several of his companies out of Norway, most recently taking the management of drilling giant Seadrill to London. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Victoria Klesty; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.