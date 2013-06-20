FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway govt says aims to buy up to 10.75 mln Cermaq shares
June 20, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Norway govt says aims to buy up to 10.75 mln Cermaq shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 20 (Reuters) - Norway aims to buy up to 10.75 million shares in fish farmer Cermaq in an auction starting on Thursday, the country’s trade and industry ministry said.

Cermaq shareholders are invited to offer up their shares in a reverse Dutch auction that will run until June 24, the ministry said in a statement.

The government, the biggest owner in Cermaq that currently the target for a bid war between Marine Harvest on one hand and private equity firms Bain and Altor on the other, could increase the number of shares to be purchased to 19.8 million, it added.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

